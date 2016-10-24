In June of 2013 the Supreme Court struck down key elements of the Voting Rights Act (VRA). How this will affect the outcome of the 2016 election is something to consider since this will be the first election since 1965 without its' protection.

For all practical purposes, depending on the state, Jim Crow style laws can be legal again and, if strategically used, may affect the outcome of this election.

Interactive Map: States with new voter restrictions.

In Election 2000 G. W. Bush won by a mere 537 votes in Florida. That gave him that State's 29 Electoral votes and enough to win the Presidency.

Of course 57,746, mostly African-American, Florida voters were erroneously listed as felons and could not vote. That would have been more than enough to change the outcome of the Florida count and the nation's . By a small coincidence Florida's Governor at that time was, Jeb Bush, the brother of George W Bush.

Donald Trump's declaration that he may not accept the 2016 election results unless he wins has whipped the media up into a frenzy. Pundits and politicians of all stripes have called it un-American and disrespectful as the loser is expected to concede to defeat.

Should the tables be turned and it is Clinton that loses, even under dubious circumstances, then it will be she who would be expected to throw in the towel and the media will be left to eat crow. (no pun intended).

The Washington Post reported that in 1927 Donald's father, "Fred Trump", was arrested in a violent Klu Klux Klan riot defending racism.

In 1973 the Justice Department sued both Fred and Donald Trump for discriminating against black tenants. Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, in keeping with a family tradition, has been known to retweet admiringly of White Supremacists on Twitter.

Donald's supporters in the KKK and other like minded organizations may do all they can to insure that Jim Crow is resurrected in as many manifestations as possible. The Don's dire warnings of voter fraud and his calling on Trump's Chumps to guard polling places will almost certainly intimidate many legitimate voters on November 8th. Vigilantism is key to Fascism.

The recent changes in the VRA have made minority voters once again vulnerable and while those changes do not, in themselves, mean minority voters will be disenfranchised the danger is there and ready to be exploited.

As we have seen in election 2000 a little selective manipulation can change the outcome for the entire nation.

Posted Oct 24, 2016

© Carrozza 2016









Tweet

Abuse your friends, tell them about:

WWW.GRUDGEREPORT.COM!

Reports are posted whenever.



©GRUDGE REPORT 2016



E-Mail Grudge



Not for reproduction without permission of the author.





DISCLAIMER: Few animals were injured in the making of this webpage. Avoid where prohibited. Do not hold near open flame. Close cover before striking. Not for internal use. If swallowed induce vomiting. Dry clean do not wash. Use in well ventilated area. Do not inhale. Keep away from children. Dolphin free. Shake well before using. Do not enter crime scene. Cook until tender, serve hot. Do not freeze. Always use gloves when handling. No MSG. Caffeine free. Peel slowly. Do not over inflate. Do not puncture. Use only soft cloth, wipe gently. Flush twice. Cold wash only. Rinse thoroughly. FDA approved. Do not spill. Keep away from eyes. Do not tighten. Do not recycle. Discard after use. Do not open before Xmas. If rash persists call Doctor. Wipe your feet before you come in this is a brand new rug. 404 file error server may be down. Use with caution. Keep cool.

Back to top